Dollar General site plan approved in Williamston

Video shows May 7th Williamston Planning Commission meeting.

The Commission voted to approve the Dollar General site in Williamston.

Representatives from Dollar General brought revised site plan drawings, and residents voiced continued concerns.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Under Michigan Zoning and Enabling Act, this board shall approve the site plan, we would urge there be no more postponement," said Peter Brown, representing Dollar General.

In a move that upset some neighbors, the Williamston Planning Commission approved the Dollar General site.

"I have to say I'm disappointed in the Commission that you failed to uphold this specific callout in the intended Master Plan," said resident Tim Carr.

We covered the April 2nd Williamston Planning Commission meeting, where the proposed Dollar General site was tabled due to landscaping concerns and traffic concerns.

On Tuesday, the Planning Commission met again, where representatives from Dollar General returned presenting approved landscaping site drawings.

According to Associate Planner Jeff Keesler, the proposed Dollar General fits the vision for the Master Plan for the Williamston Overlay.

During the meeting, residents voiced concerns that despite these updated site plans, the Dollar General site does not match the language of the city Master Plan, which hopes to improve the entryways of the city.

"This does not fit the vision for the master plan, and every sign off on these documents, is if it's the vision for the Master Plan," said resident Ken Szymusiak. "It clearly states this is not what we want off this exit."

Representatives from dollar general said that with the approved site revisions, this site matches the zoning ordinance of the city.

"There was a comment of whether this Dollar General has a positive statement when entering the city, obviously those things are all subjective from the residents," said Brown. "Some people might appreciate it, some people may not."

The date of construction depends on a land split approval and is not yet confirmed.

