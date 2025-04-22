Doing some spring cleaning? Meridian Township is holding its annual recycling event this weekend

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — If you have some items you're looking to get rid of after your spring cleaning, Meridian Township is looking to help.

The Township is holding its annual Spring Recycling Day event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot between High Caliber Karting and Entertainment and Marketplace on the Green.

Neighbors can recycle the following items:

Metals from washers, dryers, stoves, water heaters, air conditioners, small fridges/freezers, dehumidifiers, mowers and snow blowers, bikes and bike parts

Air conditioners, small fridges/freezers, and dehumidifiers can be returned for a suggested donation of $10 unless you are a Consumers Energy customer. Consumers Energy customers can bring a copy of their utility bill and may be eligible for a rebate.

Document shredding. Staples, paper clips, small spiral binders, are accepted.

Paint. Fees apply. The township says to keep them in the original can and don’t mix colors

Dozen-size egg cartons only

Items that won't be accepted include:

Gasoline, oil, or light bulbs in metal appliances

X-rays, 3-ring binders, large binder clips, VHS tapes, or CDs

Oil-based paint or stains

The event is open to all Mid-Michigan residents.

