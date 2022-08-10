Documentary being made about former Okemos resident and Michigan district court judge

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Marilyn Atkins, a former Okemos resident who was once the chief judge of the largest district court in Michigan, has a pretty incredible story. She’s looking forward to telling it on the big screen.

“People used to say, Marilyn, you have such an interesting story. You should write a book," Atkins said. "In 2017, I said, 'You know what, I'm gonna go ahead and write the book.' So I did, people read the book, and so here we are, finally, trying to make it into a documentary.”

Atkins' book, "The Triumph of Rosemary: A Memoir," talks about her life from being a foster child, to marrying a former catholic priest and then becoming a judge in Detroit.

“What I want people to see from my story is that if you set your mind to it, you can overcome anything and have and have a good life," Atkins said. “You never let anyone tell you, you can't do this, or you can't do that. You've got to follow your own mind, you have to have a plan.”

Her daughter, Elizabeth, said they hope to start filming sometime in the fall or spring.

“Release it some time, like my mother said in 2023. And we want to have, you know, a big splash.” Elizabeth Atkins said. “We want to get it on one of the major streaming platforms, so that it has a global distribution to make the most positive and powerful impact on people everywhere.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook