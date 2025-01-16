Detroit Lions 'We Want More Tour' making three stops in our neighborhoods on Thursday

OKEMOS, Mich — The excitement is building for the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round matchup with the Washington Commanders, and the team's "We Want More" bus tour is making three stops in our neighborhoods on Thursday.

The tour has made stops across the state already, and fans have received Lions merchandise, taken pictures in a Lions photo booth, and stepped into a Dan Campbell-themed phone booth.

The tour will start at the Okemos Meijer from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

From there, the bus will head to the State Capitol building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The tour's final stop in our neighborhoods will be at Harrison Roadhouse in East Lansing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Lions will kick off against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Fox 47.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook