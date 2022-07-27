EAST LANSING, Mich. — Earlier this month, the East Lansing City Council approved a special use permit and site plan for what used to be the iconic Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe.

The new owners, Alrig USA and their subsidiary Lansing Retail Management II LLC, will soon start demolishing the cafe building.

“We're hopeful to start construction, start the demo that August, and we're hopeful finish our end of the construction by the end of this year. And by springtime, both tenants should be open and cranking out there," the founder and managing director of Alrig USA, Gabe Schuchman, said.

The buildings will be made into an urgent care and a Chipotle, and the Chipotle will have a drive-thru.

“The total project cost is in between a $5 to $6 million range," Schuchman says. “And definitely creating, you know, a few dozen jobs as well for the Greater Lansing community."

The East Lansing City Council approved the permit and site plans of the two commercial buildings during their meeting on July 12.

Council member Dana Watson said she is looking forward to the new spots coming in.

“It's always exciting when new businesses are coming when people are on board about it, like some of the neighbors who also had parking spots there, spoke and talked about them being in agreement with this," Watson said. "And then we're going to have another drive-thru restaurant, which is Chipotle, which is great because you know, it's right, when people are entering or exiting the highway, and then also in the city of East Lansing.”

Shuchman expects the demolition to begin in August and to finish construction of both buildings by the end of this year.

