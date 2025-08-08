Days after failed vote, Meridian Township officials discuss backup plans for new senior center

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — Less than 48 hours after Meridian Township voters denied a ballot proposal to fund construction of a new senior and community center, township leaders met to dive into what a new plan may look like.

Trustees quickly rejected a proposal to put a new proposal on the November ballot, saying voters demonstrated they won't support a tax increase.

The Township Board looked at four options for next steps. From a new millage proposal that would be put on the November ballot, to taking a pause to fully reassess the senior center situation.

"We need to make do with what we've got, and not go back to the voters with option one and act like we didn't hear them on Tuesday," Treasurer Phil Deschaine said. "We did hear them, and we need to respect that."

While no formal action was taken Thursday night, the Township will begin conversations with Okemos and Haslett schools about a possible partnership to provide a space, similar to the current center housed in Chippewa Middle School.

