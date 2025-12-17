Court documents reveal new information in East Lansing homicide investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich — FOX 47 News has obtained new information connected to an East Lansing homicide investigation.

Tuesday, 23-year-old Peiyun Qin was arraigned on charges including Open Murder and Armed Robbery following a homicide investigation in East Lansing.

According to court documents, Qin called 911 in the early morning hours on Sunday. He reported he found someone in need of help in a vehicle at Arbor Glen apartments, the court documents said.

Police say when they arrived, they found 37-year-old Feng Lin dead from a gunshot wound, the court documents said.

Court documents say that Qin was brought back to the East Lansing Police Department for an interview. Police learned that Qin had met Lin through an app, and the two had been meeting to exchange Chinese currency into US dollars, the court documents said.

The two had met the day before Lin's death, but Qin did not have the proper funds to transfer to the victim in exchange for US dollars, according to police. They say the two had planned to meet on Sunday instead, according to court documents.

Police say during the interview with Qin, he admitted he fired his gun and saw "Lin's hands and arms go down along with seeing blood." They say he returned home after the shooting and then called 911, according to court documents.

Tuesday, prosecutors in court called the shooting "an unprovoked homicide of an unarmed man."

Police say during a search of Qin's apartment, they found his pistol, $4,000 in cash, and the victim's cell phone which was found in Qin's trashcan. The cash and cell phone were taken from the victim after the shooting, according to police.

Court documents also state that during the interview, police determined that Qin was in debt, and owes Michigan State University money, has several maxed-out credit cards, and was behind on rent.

Qin is due back in court on December 22 for a probable cause conference. He has pleaded not guilty.

