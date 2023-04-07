Coolidge Road in East Lansing closed for construction project

EAST LANSING, Mich. — According to the East Lansing Department of Public Works, Coolidge Road from Coleman Road to State Road will be closed on April 10 until May 1 for construction.

The construction project will consist of curb and gutter repairs, manhole adjustments and road resurfacing. The improvements are a part of an ongoing program to improve infrastructure throughout the city of East Lansing.

Coolidge Road will be closed to through traffic. Motorists are encouraged to follow detours or seek alternate routes. Residential and commercial property access will be maintained to the greatest extent possible during the project.

For more information on the project, visit the city of East Lansing's website.

