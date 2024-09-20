COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE: East Lansing hopes to hear from neighbors on housing during upcoming events

The City of East Lansing has been working since the spring to update the city's comprehensive plan.

Part of the process has included feedback from neighbors, and there will be two upcoming opportunities this month.

Video shows principal planner Landon Bartley providing background on the plan and what opportunities neighbors will have this month.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

What does the future of housing look like in East Lansing? I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. As the city plans for the future, one focus is where people will live, and how that will become a reality.

"The process has been going on all year," Landon Bartley said.

A lengthy process continues this month.

"The comprehensive plan looks at the city overall and says, 'where do we need to be,'" Bartley said. "'How do we need to get there?'"

As the City of East Lansing looks to update its comprehensive plan, officials say there have been significant changes in the neighborhood, like population growth. And those changes have outdated the plan from 2018.

"Over the past year, we've been checking in with the community," Bartley said. "Trying to understand their priorities, trying to understand what areas we need to focus on. We're really focused on housing this month."

With this month's focus being a big conversation in the neighborhood, East Lansing Principal Planner Landon Bartley says there are opportunities for neighbors to provide their take, starting next week.

"The clinic next week on the 24th, the interactive workshop right here downtown on the 30th," Bartley said.

Bartley says these upcoming events are important for the city's mission of ensuring all perspectives are factored into the plan's updates.

"In East Lansing, community engagement is very important," Bartley said. "Understanding what people need in their daily lives, and what are their highest priorities."

The city hopes to start to carry out the plan next year.

I'll continue to follow the process of the comprehensive plan updates, both during housing month and as the plan update comes together. Neighbors interested in attending the upcoming housing events in East Lansing can register here.

