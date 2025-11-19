Community meeting addresses growing concerns about gun safety in schools with emphasis on prevention

OKEMOS, Mich — Parents and Okemos school leaders met Tuesday night to discuss gun safety protocols at Okemos High School and safety measures moving forward.

The conversation focused on safety around guns, with Okemos Superintendent John Hood emphasizing that responsibility falls on both the school and parents.

"Safety is a collective responsibility in the community and having parents understand that safe gun use and responsible gun ownership is paramount to school safety. Those are two things that can occur together," Hood said.

Many neighbors have expressed concerns about gun safety in schools.



Hood encouraged community members to report concerns without hesitation.

"If you have an emergency, call 911 and don't be afraid to take that step. The worst that can happen is your fault, and we investigate it, and we thank you. The best thing that can happen is that you help us prevent a tragedy," Hood said.

