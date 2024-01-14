Cleanup efforts continue as lake effect snow moves into Mid-Michigan

Tens of thousands of Michiganders were left without power Saturday after a winter storm moved through the state.

With lake effect snow moving through the neighborhoods, cleanup efforts continued on Saturday.

Video shows one man clearing snow in East Lansing detailing his experience.

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. This storm didn't just knock out power for tens of thousands of Michiganders, it also left a blanket of snow across our neighborhoods. And, cleanup crews were out all night on Friday, and remained at work throughout the day Saturday.

"It started later than we thought," Derek Carroll said. "It didn't start until about six last night."

Derek Carroll was just one of many in East Lansing clearing snow Saturday afternoon.

"When it came it definitely came with some bad roads and bad plowing conditions," he said.

He says he and his crew had been out since the storm began, trying to clear the area as the snow fell.

"Yeah I started at 6:30 last night," Derek said. "I had a break. My lovely bride made some bacon and eggs for me and the boys so I rode home and had some bacon and eggs and then back at it."

With lake effect snow now coming through, Derek says he and his crew will get some rest before they head back out to face round two of the storm.

"We're just trying to do our best to keep clearing everything and scraping everything down," Derek said. "It's gonna get so cold, we want to make sure we get all the snow off the asphalt before everything freezes up really hard because it will just stick like concrete."

And as that lake effect snow moves through, a reminder that street parking in East Lansing remains suspended while crews continue to clear the area.

