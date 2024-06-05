City of East Lansing to discuss Non-Motorized Transportation plan at Wednesday evening open house

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Neighbors in East Lansing are encouraged to attend the city's open house to discuss the Non-Motorized Transportation Plan.

The open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to learn more about the plan and provide feedback and suggestions as the city prepares to update it.

The city says the Non-Motorized Transportation Plan encompasses bikes and walkers, in-line skating, roller skating and wheelchair use.

Officials say while the plan has undergone numerous improvements in recent years, there are still development opportunities.

To learn more about the plan, clickhere.

Fox 47 will be at the open house tonight, and we'll hear from neighbors at 10.

