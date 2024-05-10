City of East Lansing hears from the community as comprehensive plan update process continues

East Lansing implemented their comprehensive, or "master", plan in 2018. Comprehensive plans are reviewed every five years.

The City began its review process last year and is now working with the community to see what should be updated.

Video shows Principal Planner Landon Bartley explaining the process.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

East Lansing is a changing neighborhood, with some noticeable differences today from just a few years ago. Now, the City is taking a look at its comprehensive plan to see if updates are necessary to reflect those changes.

"Our goal here is to look at the previous master plan and just make sure it's current," East Lansing Principal Planner Landon Bartley said.

Comprehensive, or "master," plans are required by the Michigan Planning and Enabling Act, and provide a guideline for land use. Last year, the City of East Lansing began reviewing their plan for updates, and are now turning to residents for input, like at this event Thursday afternoon.

"A lot of times in planning processes, certain populations get ignored," Bartley said. "And we want to make sure that's not happening."

East Lansing Principal Planner Landon Bartley says after early conversations with residents last year, the City has decided to focus on a few key areas throughout the update process.

"Social equity is the overarching lens that we're looking through for this comprehensive plan process," he said. "Otherwise, we're looking at public health, at climate change and resiliency, and at housing."

Bartley says there are community events planned for this summer focused on addressing those areas. He also says the city hopes to adopt the updated plan this fall.

