China tariffs could bring change for online shoppers

Video shows how neighbors and a local supply chain expert view the 145% tariffs against China, from an online shopping perspective.

As we're learning more about President Trump's new 145% tariff against China, some neighbors, like Vadim Sevriuk, are worried about a rise in costs, specifically online.

"It's gonna hit for sure at some point... something as mundane as clothes, people need them so they'll be willing to pay more, so the prices will go up," says Sevriuk, who says he purchases daily essentials online.

Stanley Lim, MSU Supply Chain Professor, offers suggestions for online shoppers who have worries.

"Some may make some adjustments to their shopping habits. For items that they need, they may want to expedite their purchases, but at the same time, for items that they may not need right away, they can potentially delay it and see how these things pan out," says Lim.

Lim also says that as a result of the tariffs, there could be new options for shoppers.

"While these tariffs present challenges, they could also offer an opportunity for the market to innovate. and that could potentially lead to a more diversified and resilient online retail scape that may ultimately benefit consumers," says Lim.

