Charges dropped for two men arrested in Michigan State Welcome Weekend brawl

EAST LANSING, Mich — Online court records show that prosecutors dropped the charges against two men who fought in downtown East Lansing during Michigan State University's Welcome Weekend.

WATCH: East Lansing police release body camera footage of two Welcome Weekend arrests

According to court records, 21-year-old Lonnie Smith and 22-year-old Mason Wood were charged with disturbing the public peace by engaging in a fight or brawl in a public space.

Wood was also charged with an additional count of resisting or obstructing a police officer in the performance of lawful duties.

Smith and Wood engaged in a fight outside of Dave's Hot Chicken around 2 a.m. on August 24.

Police say Smith and Wood were just two of 10 arrests during MSU's Welcome Weekend.

