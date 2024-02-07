Change for change: baby bottle fundraiser helps neighbors in Meridian Township

Throughout February, Meridian Cares is taking donations for the Baby Bottle Boomerang fundraiser

You can fill up a baby bottle with spare change, dollars, or checks made out to Meridian Township

100% of the donations go towards helping Meridian Township residents in need

Throughout the month of February, you can fill up free baby bottles with change to help neighbors in need.

Meridian Cares, a community-based organization, is giving you the chance to help those in need with the Baby Bottle Boomerang fundraiser.

You can fill up a baby bottle with spare change, dollars, or checks made out to Meridian Township, and return the bottles as a donation to the Meridian Township Municipal Building.

100% of the funds will go towards the Meridian Cares Emergency Needs Fund. Meridian Cares Human Services Specialist, Katie Love, spearheaded the event and says the fund will help struggling residents in the community who are facing eviction and utility shutoff.

"You know, a lot of people that call me, they've just had a medical emergency, or they've lost a job quickly, and that can snowball very quick," Love told me. "A lot of times it's a car issue, and all of a sudden they were making their payments, and now they can't, and they find themselves in a sticky situation very quickly. So this kind of bridges the gap and helps people get over that hump."

Don't have any spare baby bottles lying around? That's no issue. Baby bottles are free and can be picked up from three locations in Okemos: Playmakers shoe store, Tom's Food Center, and the Meridian Township Municipal Building.

Love explained, "You can use any vessel, we're just using the baby bottle because we help a lot of families with young children, so that's kind of symbolic of that."

The event runs until March 1st.

