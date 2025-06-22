Watch Now
Car snaps power pole in half in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich — A car hit a power pole, snapping it in half and cutting power to neighbors in East Lansing.

The car hit a pole next to the Quality Dairy parking lot near the intersection of Lake Lansing Rd., Towar Ave. and Birch Row Dr.

On scene, we could see Meridian Township police and Consumers Energy vehicles.

On their outage map, Consumers Energy is reporting local outages around the snapped pole.

Outages as of 6:30 p.m. June 22nd:

