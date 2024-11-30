Businesses in Williamston excited for shopping boom during Small Business Saturday

While many may turn to big stores on Black Friday, many businesses hope to catch shoppers' attention on Small Business Saturday.

Businesses in Williamston stressed the importance of the shopping day for their success.

Video shows two businesses in Williamston discussing the importance of Small Business Saturday for them.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Williamston Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The holiday shopping season is underway across our neighborhoods, but as some shoppers may have focused on big stores for Black Friday, small businesses are hoping for shoppers' attention this weekend.

At the corner of Putnam Street and Grand River Avenue in downtown Williamston, tucked away inside of Keller Plaza...

"I've been here for 14 years," Anita Saviko said.

...sits Anita Saviko.

"It started out as a little studio in the back corner over here," Saviko said.

Anita sells her own art from Michigan Lighthouse Studio. While it was a quiet Black Friday for her, she says Small Business Saturday is usually far different.

"Sometimes it's about 50 percent of my business for the year," she said.

Anita says that the walkability of downtown invites neighbors in to show locally each year. Just down the street, Denise Emch at Studio Shop agrees.

"We do notice that the streets are filled with more people," Emch said. "It does bring out a better vibe and the Christmas spirit is definitely out during that day."

Denise says the holiday season is always a big time for Studio Shop and other Williamston small businesses.

"For a small business, it's huge," she said. "Especially the quantity of people that will come through. And to know that we're supported by people, we truly value our customers during that time."

Both Anita and Denise say that plans begin for the holiday shopping season early, and they're ready for customers this weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook