Buddy's Pals visit the campus of Michigan State University on the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting

Buddy's Pals at Broad Buisness College at MSU a year after the tragic shooting.

Buddy the dog provided comfort to the students of Michigan State University on February 13th, 2024.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos, I’m here on Michigan State’s campus with Buddy, who’s giving a little comfort today.

“We got dogs wherever we can have them right now.”

In the hours following the shooting on campus, reinforcements of all kinds were brought in.

“MSU contacted me, the 13th, the night of, to be here the next morning at 8 o’clock.”

The day after, Buddy’s pals came to support the entire community all throughout campus.

“We had to do decompression days, it was hard for them, because 50% of our handlers are alumni.”

A year later, the handlers have come back to campus, but this time at MSU’s Business College, Broad. Lolie Fabela says that the dogs have made a big impact on the students.

“It’s a lot of hard work to do something like this, have an organization like this, but it’s worth it, for instances like this, when you see a group of kids like this come in and start hugging the dogs, and you see it. The smiles, it’s worth it.”

And after speaking to the dogs, it’s worth it for them, too...

“Are you feeling all the love today? (Dogs nod yes)”

Students say it’s comforting to love on a dog, that the therapy dogs remind them they aren’t alone.

You can find Buddy’s pals all over the community, especially today, I’m Sarah Poulos FOX 47 News.

