Buddy's Pals is helping kids practice their reading skills with a special audience

Video shows Milo interacting with children at Read to a Dog

Buddy's Pals is a volunteer program where children can read, pet, and play with dogs.

Milo is a Buddy's Pals worker and has became a favorite to the children at the East Lansing Public Library

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A special event putting books in the hands of kids and with a special kind of audience. I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and Milo Is an especially good listener.

Read to a Dog at the East Lansing Public Library gave children the chance to practice their reading skills.

"It can be intimidating to practice reading skills and one of the things about dogs is that they're a very nonjudgmental audience," said Youth Services Librarian, Gillian Streeter.

One of Buddy's Pals hardest workers, Milo, is a fan favorite.

"My daughter took Milo to a pet store and came with a business card and said mom I got Milo a job," said Milo's Owner Laura Clifford-Podlsky.

Leaders say Milo has been working with Buddy's Pals for a while now and every week hes at the library soaking in the love.

"Kids look forward to it every week too, they come to the library and they're like Milo! Milo!," said Clifford-Podlsky.

Middle schooler Hannah Saidy, is a die-hard fan.

"I think I just like Milo because he's very calm and he just sits there. He'll watch and he doesn't care if you stutter," said Saidy.

"Something I really love is when he'll crawl on top of my lap and just sit there which is super cute," Saidy continued.

A listening ear for a young reader to grow...

"They can read to him without any judgment. Milo doesn't care if they mispronounce any of the words," said Clifford-Podlsky.

I'm Dominic Carroll FOX 47 News.

