Bomb threat reported at East Lansing High School; police on scene

EAST LANSING, Mich — We are working on learning more information after an urgent message came from East Lansing Public Schools this morning.

The message stated that earlier this morning an alleged bomb threat was called into East Lansing High School. The East Lansing Police Department is currently in the common areas of the building now, and will then evacuate the football stadium so they can go through the classrooms.

We’re told that “precautionary measures” for all ELPS building are in secure mode. Students and visitors will not be allowed into buildings during that time.

The public is being asked to not come to the high school at this time.

Stay with FOX 47 news on air and online as we learn more.

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