Body found in Red Cedar River in East Lansing

East Lansing Police Department
Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2023.
East Lansing Police Department.
East Lansing Police Department
EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing police are investigating after a body was found in the Red Cedar River early Monday morning.

Police say the body was found just east of Cedar Village apartments.

Police say they don't believe there is any threat to the public. We'll continue to bring you the latest as it develops.

