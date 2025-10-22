Body found in East Lansing's Red Cedar River identified

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing Police have identified the body found in the Red Cedar River on Monday, October 13.

Meagan Turner, a 32-year-old woman from Canada, was found dead in the Red Cedar River just east of Cedar Village.

Police say Turner was a doctoral candidate studying at Michigan State University.

According to investigators, they have not found any information that suggests that foul play was involved.

The Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office says it will take between two to four weeks for toxicology results.

The investigation is still on-going.

