Blondie's Barn holds the "tur-key" to Haslett's hearts

HASLETT, Mich. — Blondie’s Barn, in Haslett, has provided Thanksgiving meals for the community for a decade. This Thursday was no different, as the restaurant stocked up on 40 turkeys and 50 pounds of potatoes in preparation for all 400 mouths they would soon feed.

Samantha Wing, the daughter of Blondie herself, says she is filled with joy each Thanksgiving as she, her family, and volunteers stuff the bellies of those in need.

“We had the opportunity to do it and help others. It started with just bring whoever and now it has been such a success that we continue to do it and it has become our family tradition,” said Wing.

For the last five years the restaurant has also provided live music, to create a welcoming environment.

“It’s a hit! I think it just brightens the mood, we have the same couple come every time,” said Wing.

The community can help Blondie’s give back by donating pies, rolls, and more.

