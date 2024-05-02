BIKE SAFETY MONTH: Tips for Cyclists in our Neighborhoods to stay safe

May marks the start of National Bike Safety Month.

According to the officials, 36 bicyclists were killed on Michigan roads in 2022, and 1,030 were injured.

Video shows a Cyclist and local bike shop General Manager giving his advice so neighbors can stay safe.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, in 2022, 36 Bicyclists were killed and over 1,000 were injured on Michigan roads. With May marking the start of National Bike Safety Month, I wanted to find safety tips so Cyclists in our Neighborhoods can stay safe.

"Since the pandemic, there has been quite an uptick in fatal crashes involving people outside of motor vehicles," Tim Potter said.

Tim Potter, the General Manager of the MSU Bikes Service Center, says in addition to normal precautions like wearing a helmet, Cyclists should also do what they can to prevent themselves from getting into an accident in the first place.

"People will just say wear a helmet and that's the end of their safety talk," Potter said. "That doesn't help prevent a crash, it just helps, in the event of a crash, have your helmet protect your head."

Potter urges riders to wear bright clothing, especially at night, and have reflective gear or lights on your bike to make it easier for drivers to spot you. And for those of us inside the cars...

"Just be mindful that there are a lot of younger people and older people that ride on the sidewalks all the time, and they might be coming at higher speeds," Potter said. "So try not to block the sidewalks with your vehicle when you pull up to a road."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook