Ashley Furniture opens new 80,000-square-foot store at Meridian Mall, creating 50+ jobs

A new Ashley Furniture store opened at Meridian Mall in Okemos, bringing dozens of jobs and expanded shopping options to the area.

The 80,000-square-foot showroom features both a full Ashley store and outlet. The location is operated by J&S Furniture, which runs five Ashley locations throughout mid-Michigan.

"This investment will total over $2,000,000, will include Michigan’s largest Sleep Gallery, and one of the largest in the entire country," said Shadi Shahada, Chief Executive Officer of J&S Furniture.

The new location has created more than 50 jobs in the Okemos area.

