As summer job markets are projected to be tough on teens, one business in Williamston is looking to help

New data from the State of Michigan projects that it may be difficult for teens to find jobs this summer.

Steve Jenkins, the co-owner of Candy Cafe and Ice Cream in Williamston, says he's looking to help.

Video shows perspective from Jenkins about how his business can assist teens in earning cash this summer.



According to a new report from the state, teens in our neighborhoods might have a harder time finding jobs this summer. But a new business in Williamston might be able to help.

"Williamston, to me, is family, friendly, food and fun," Steve Jenkins said.

That's just one reason that Steve Jenkins and his son Todd are opening Candy Cafe and Ice Cream in Downtown Williamston—with a grand opening planned for Sunday.

"That's going to all be wrapped up here with our family, very friendly," Steve said. "We'll have food here, obviously, and we're going to have fun here."

But beyond the tubs of Superman ice cream and buckets of taffy, Steve tells me this business can provide something more to the community—jobs for teenagers.

"I think it's very important for younger individuals to really see what business is about," Steve said.

And he's offering these jobs as a new state report says teenagers might have a harder time landing a job this summer, compared to the past few years.

According to the report, Michigan's teen unemployment rate is expected to his 15.8% this summer, up from 12.6 percent in 2024. It would be the largest teen unemployment rate since 2020.

Back in Williamston, Steve says he hopes to help teens find work this summer, while giving them important experience that they might not have.

"They deal with it all the time, but they may not have a full understanding of the backside of it," Steve said. "Having teens in here working and seeing a part of the business will give them that type of experience."

Steve tells me the cafe is actively hiring, and anyone interested can contact them at info@candycafe.store.

For teens in other neighborhoods, you can reach out to your local Michigan Works! office here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook