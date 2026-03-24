EAST LANSING, Mich — Gas prices continued to climb in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, with statewide averages reaching their highest point since August of 2023, according to AAA of Michigan.

WATCH: As gas prices continue to climb, here are some tips for saving at the pump

As gas prices continue to climb, here are some tips for saving at the pump

They say the average statewide for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is just over $4. That's up from $3.75 last week and $2.91 this time last month.

In East Lansing, the average is even higher, coming in at $4.11 per gallon.

Adrienne Woodland with AAA of Michigan shared a few tips for saving at the pump while prices remain high, including consolidating your errands to avoid extra driving and using cash instead of a card to pay for your gas.

You can find a full list of tips from AAA here.

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