EAST LANSING, Mich — Gas prices continued to climb in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, with statewide averages reaching their highest point since August of 2023, according to AAA of Michigan.
WATCH: As gas prices continue to climb, here are some tips for saving at the pump
They say the average statewide for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is just over $4. That's up from $3.75 last week and $2.91 this time last month.
In East Lansing, the average is even higher, coming in at $4.11 per gallon.
Adrienne Woodland with AAA of Michigan shared a few tips for saving at the pump while prices remain high, including consolidating your errands to avoid extra driving and using cash instead of a card to pay for your gas.
You can find a full list of tips from AAA here.
Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app
You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.