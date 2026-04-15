EAST LANSING, Mich — Water levels are rising along rivers like the Red Cedar River on the Michigan State University campus after Tuesday's storms, bringing flood concerns back to the area.

Tuesday's storms and continued rain in the forecast are prompting flood concerns.

Ingham County Emergency Management is warning residents about the dangers of hidden potholes on flooded roads and electrical hazards in flooded basements.

MSU students say they're ready to adjust their daily routines and walking routes to avoid flooded areas on campus.

WATCH: As flooding concerns return to Mid-Michigan, officials are sharing safety reminders

As flooding concerns return to Mid-Michigan, officials are sharing safety reminders

With more rain expected the rest of the week, officials are sharing reminders to keep residents safe.

Rob Dale with Ingham County Emergency Management shared reminders about flooding, starting with road safety.

"We've all dealt with Michigan potholes, which may not be a big deal on their own. But when you combine them with the water, you might've just been skimming through and all of a sudden you find yourself down a couple of inches because of the pothole, and that's the difference between being stranded or not," Dale said.

Dale said basement flooding is more than just a nuisance.

"Once it gets to your electrical, it can cause serious problems. We did have some fire calls last time where it started smoking electrical, but thankfully they were all stopped in time. If you see water in your basement, immediately shut the power off and get out and make sure that's checked out," Dale said.

MSU freshman Annabel Sturtz said she has seen flooding before while growing up in Metro Detroit, but what she has seen on campus this spring is a different story.

"It was crazy. When you were on the bridge, like all of the water over there had completely taken over the grass," Sturtz said.

"I haven't seen anything like that before. It was kind of crazy," Sturtz said.

With the chance the river could flood walkways and streets again, Sturtz said she has already thought about how to adjust.

"I just will probably have to take different walks to class and also probably stay inside a little bit more than I usually do," Sturtz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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