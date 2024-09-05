As cold and flu season approaches, here's how to keep your kids healthy and in the classroom

Students in our neighborhoods are back in the classroom, and there's an increased risk of illness as cold and flu season approaches.

Local health officials are reminding neighbors what steps can be taken to keep kids healthy and in the classroom.

Video shows one local doctor sharing tips for parents in our neighborhoods.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Students across our neighborhoods are back in the classroom. And as we get closer to cold and flu season, I spoke with a local doctor about what you and your children can do to try to stay health and keep learn.

"A lot of times, when kids go back for the school year, we're seeing an increase in respiratory viruses," Dr. Kathryn Baumgartner said.

Dr. Kathryn Baumgartner from U of M Health-Sparrow deals is no stranger to those respiratory viruses like the cold and flu.

"These illnesses are easily spread by respiratory droplets, so things like coughing, sneezing, things like that," she said.

Baumgartner says there are some simple ways to try to prevent the spread of germs while at school.

"Making sure if you're coughing or sneezing still, make sure you're doing it into your arm or your elbow rather than your hand," she said. "Good hand hygiene, so washing your hands before and after eating, before and after sneezing or coughing, that sort of thing."

But, she noted that those precautions are just as important at home to try to prevent the spread of germs.

"A lot of times we're seeing things outbreak from daycare or from an older sibling bringing something home, so making sure you're wiping down surfaces at home with disinfectant wipes."

Baumgartner noted to disinfect any shared utensils as well.

"Sharing water bottles, utensils, all that kind of stuff can also can definitely spread these things," she said. "So washing sippy cups or bottles more regularly, disinfecting and sanitizing those things, and any surfaces they're touching, coughing or sneezing on is a good way to prevent some of that stuff."

Baumgartner also stressed that for children with an illness, the best place to be is at home until they're no longer contagious.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook