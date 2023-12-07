Art exhibit in downtown East Lansing gets a refresh

An open-air art exhibit in downtown East Lansing has gotten an update.

The exhibit now contains art from local artists from REACH Studio Art Center in Lansing.

The exhibit is located along Albert Avenue, near the Division Street parking garage.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

An outdoor art exhibit in downtown East Lansing just got a refresh.

The exhibit, which was established by the city in 2021, is a series of wooden frames.

Now the display features artwork from local artists at REACH Studio Art Center in Lansing.

"The artists of REACH Studio Art Center are excited to be featured in the Rotating Art Display Program sponsored by East Lansing's Downtown Development Authority," incoming Executive Director Melissa Keeley said. "We know that Creative Placemaking plays a critical role in connecting arts and culture to the community."

It's located along Albert Avenue, near the Division Street parking garage, and is open for anyone in the city to walk up to and enjoy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook