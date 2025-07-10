EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing Police Department data shows the city averages more than 2.5 car crashes every day, with certain intersections seeing more incidents than others.

East Lansing has recorded 452 automobile crashes since January, averaging nearly three crashes per day.

The intersections of Saginaw and Abbott and Grand River and Hagadorn are identified as the city's busiest and most crash-prone.

Local residents report concerns about speeding drivers throughout East Lansing neighborhoods.

WATCH: East Lansing's busiest intersections revealed in crash data

Are you driving through East Lansing's busiest intersection?

I asked neighbors what it's like driving these roads and spoke with local law enforcement officers about the current status of the busiest intersections in East Lansing.

Neighbors like Alexandra Jaurez find themselves passing busy intersections like these multiple times a day.

"I work at MSU so I drive to and from my apartment," Jaurez said.

She tells me she is shocked by the number of cars that speed through the neighborhoods.

"I'm driving and someone just comes out of nowhere magically," Jaurez said.

According to the East Lansing Police Department, there have been 452 automobile crashes in the city of East Lansing since January, which is almost three crashes per day.

"The busiest intersections are going to be Saginaw and Abbott and then Grand River and Hagadorn," Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio with East Lansing Police Department said.

Ojerio tells me that these intersections can correlate to the crashes as well.

"Sometimes it's related to roadway design and other times it's related to traffic flow," Ojerio said.

And for Juarez, she tells me she urges drivers to slow down to prevent more crashes from happening.

"Plan out your commute, get there on time, if you're running late, it's okay, you'll make it eventually," Juarez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

