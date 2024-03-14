Are the Spartans dancing again? These fans in East Lansing hope so.

Michigan State Men's Basketball opened their Big Ten Conference Tournament play with a 77-67 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Spartans will face Purdue in the Quarterfinals on Friday at noon.

Video shows fans sharing their hopes for the team as they knock on the door of another NCAA Tournament appearance.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'm worried," Olufemi Oluyedun said. "I'm not gonna lie."

"I'm just really hoping we make the tournament," Claudia McConnell said.

After an up-and-down season for the Spartans that began with an upset loss to James Madison, the Spartans are still knocking on the door of the NCAA Tournament. Some fans say as long as the team can get into the big dance, anything can happen from there.

"I think last year I was pretty encouraged, like I was really encouraged by how they played down the stretch into the tournament, so I think if we can get in we can do some damage," Oluyedun said.

"I'd like to keep the streak alive for Izzo because it's an accomplishment for sure," Mike Eischer said. "And it's a compliment for the University. He's shown once they get in you never know what's going to happen."

"It would be really sad if Izzo lost his streak," Claudia McConnell said. "I'm a really big supporter of the basketball team either way, so I just hope we win and go as far as we can."

Despite the ups and downs, fans said they remain confident in the Spartans to put things together at the right time.

"I obviously wish the season was a bit better," Ellie Richards said. "But I have faith going into the tournament. I think we'll be good."

"We here are diehard," Oluyedun said. "We trust our team. We think they'll do what they need to do to when the time is right, so we're pretty confident."

The Spartans are back in action against Purdue in the tournament quarterfinals Friday at noon.

