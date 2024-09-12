An event in Meridian Township to recycle electronics in an environmentally safe way

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. — The Meridian Green Team and Meridian Cares will be hosting a fall Electronics Recycling and Coat Collection Day.

Neighbors will have the chance to recycle unwanted electronics and coats in an environmentally safe way.

Meridian Township

The event is accepting new and gently used coats, snow pants, and boots for an annual coat drive collected by Meridian Cares.

A list of accepted items to recycle include:



Electronics:

TVs and monitors, computers, laptops, printers, scanners, fax machines, keyboards, mice, VCRs, DVRs, DVD players, hard drives, satellite boxes, tablets and E-readers, mobile phones, MP3 players, video game consoles, cords and cables, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, toasters, and microwaves. A $20 donation is requested for TVs and monitors through cash or check (payable to Meridian Township).



Air Conditioners, Dehumidifiers, and Small Refrigerators/Freezers: Consumers Energy Electric Customers: Bring old working appliances and receive a rebate in 6 weeks for responsibly recycling. Drop off your working air conditioner, dehumidifier, mini fridge or freezer for a $15 rebate (if eligible). Please bring a copy of your Consumers electric bill. BWL Customers contact: 800.573.3503



Coats, Snow Pants, Boots, and Shoes: New and gently-used only.

Non-accepted items include batteries, smoke detectors, lighting, and large household appliances.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 21st from 9 am to 1 pm outside the Meridian Mall.

Meridian Township

