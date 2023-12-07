An East Lansing organization is one step closer to improving walking routes for kids

East Lansing Safe Routes to School is an organization that aims to make it safe, fun, and convenient for kids to walk to school.

Tuesday, East Lansing's City Council approved a cost sharing proposal with the group for their latest development project.

The group will now file an application for federal funds, which could take up to a year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When you send your child off to school, you want to make sure they get there safely. A proposal passed by the East Lansing City Council will help an organization improve areas like this one on Narcissus Drive to make sure kids have safe routs to walk to school.

The proposal sets up a cost sharing agreement for a project from East Lansing Safe Routes to School, an organization that aims to make it safe, fun, and convenient for kids to walk or bike to school.

The project will improve infrastructure near four different elementary schools in the city. The improvements include new sidewalks, improving pedestrian crossings and repairing damaged sidewalks.

The organization will now submit an application for a federal grant by February of 2024, which could take up to a year to process.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook