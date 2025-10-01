EAST LANSING, Mich — A temporary budget was passed by state lawmakers early Wednesday morning, but school programs like free lunch for students remain uncertain as districts await a final K-12 budget.

School districts in the East Lansing area are taking different approaches to providing free lunches during the budget uncertainty.

Williamston Community Schools will cover meal costs through the end of this week.

Governor Whitmer has urged all districts to continue providing free lunches despite the budget delay.

WATCH: Mid-Michigan schools navigating free lunch decisions amid state budget uncertainty

Amid state budget limbo, schools in our neighborhoods are left with decisions about lunches

Without a new K-12 budget passed at the state Capitol, local school districts are making difficult decisions about whether they can afford to continue providing free lunches to students.

"It's good for me," said Demetria Salinas, a mother of four.

Salinas says free lunch at school has helped her with her youngest son.

"Everything benefits. Every little bit benefits. It's something that you can take towards and put towards another meal, or a snack. It really does help," Salinas said.

I reached out to several districts in the East Lansing area to see how they're approaching the uncertainty.

In Williamston, Superintendent Adam Spina says Williamston Community Schools will cover the cost of school meals for students through the end of this week.

A spokesperson for Okemos Public Schools previously stated in August that the district would be charging students for lunches this fall. When I followed up on Wednesday, the district confirmed there is no change to their plan right now, and they're waiting for the budget to be passed and signed before making any changes.

I reached out to East Lansing and Haslett Public Schools, but they did not respond by the time this story aired.

Meanwhile, Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged districts to continue providing free lunches to students.

"As we continue pushing the Michigan Legislature to finalize a balanced budget that feeds our kids, as they've said they would, I am calling on our school districts to do what it takes to feed every student today, tomorrow, and every single school day after that too," Whitmer said in part in a statement released Wednesday.

Whitmer and legislative leaders say they expect to have the state budget passed this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.