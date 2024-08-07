Albert El Fresco closing for the season: how to enjoy the final days

EAST LANSING, Mich — The summer season is beginning to wind down.

The City of East Lansing says Albert El Fresco will be closing for the season on Monday, August 12th.

The street will then reopen to traffic for the fall semester.

Albert El Fresco operates from May through August each year, offering an outdoor venue for Downtown East Lansing events.

The City of East Lansing is encouraging neighbors to enjoy Albert El Fresco for the last time this weekend.

Thursday, August 8th:



Thursday Game Night

Thursday Live Music: Big L & Code Blue

Friday, August 9th:

Summer Concert Series: Keynote Sisters at Ann Street Plaza

Sunday, August 11th:

Sunday Yoga on Albert

The Summer Concert Series will continue through Friday, August 23rd even though Albert El Fresco will be closing.

Neighbors can also check out the ExtravaGRANDza, an event to welcome back Michigan State students, on August 24th from 5 - 8 pm in Downtown East Lansing.

