After the Storm: A benefit concert for disaster relief in Williamston

Video shows benefit concert at the Williamston United Methodist Church

Neighbors gathered to raise funds for a nonprofit focused on helping those affected by disastrous storms

This fundraiser comes six months after a deadly tornado ripped through the area

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Music rang out in Williamston on Sunday, where the community gathered for a good cause.

On a calm Sunday afternoon in winter, neighbors gathered to remember a deadly summer storm.

In August, Williamston was hit by a devastating tornado that left property in the area in shambles, and some without homes.

Raj Wiener is a board member of an organization called After the Storm, a Michigan nonprofit focused on connecting people with services after being hit hard by the worst of the weather.

"Today they're going to hear beautiful music, these are incredible musicians who have come out," Wiener said.

She and others joined a benefit concert Sunday at the Williamston United Methodist Church.

Wiener explained, "After the sirens have gone, after the first responders have left, After the Storm brings in disaster case managers who work with the survivors for the weeks, maybe the years, following a disaster to help them recover and rebuild their homes."

Wiener told me the funds raised at the concert will go toward connecting individuals with services to help. It also brought the community together.

Jonathon Ellis is the Music Director at the Williamston United Methodist Church. He says he gathered the performers from all over Michigan in his 30-plus year musical journey, including his former students, family, colleagues, and fellow professionals.

"To get a chance to play with lots of different individuals is really a blessing, it's an honor," said Ellis. "The last concert we did like this was before the pandemic, so I haven't had a chance to play with some of them for five years, but they are gonna come in today and it's gonna be like we had no space in between."

Through music, the community rallied together to show support for their neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook