A Webberville woman is looking for her wedding ring after a jeweler lost it

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. —

A Webberville woman is searching for her wedding ring after she took it to a jeweler to be fixed and the jeweler lost it.

"My middle biggest diamond was loose, so we took it to the jeweler to be fixed. He does all his stuff out of house, so he sent it out. He went and picked it up, and the day my mother-in-law was going to pick it up for us, he lost it," said Josie Joseph. "He doesn't know if it fell out of his car or what happened, but it is now gone. So, we've been looking for it everywhere."

Courtesy of Josie Joseph Josie and Jake's wedding rings.

Joseph said the jeweler lost the ring in Lansing's Old Town neighborhood.

The band was soldered to the engagement ring, which means she lost the engagement ring and the band.

"It was hard. I spent a lot of time designing that and trying to get it perfect for her," said her husband Jake Joseph. "And when it was gone, it was kind of a hard blow."

Jake and Josie's parents are long-time friends, and they knew each other as children.

"Our parents' kind of went their separate ways and reconnected a few years ago, and they were like you have to go on this date, you have to go on this date. So finally, we did, and the rest is history," Joseph said.

The couple got engaged in the summer of 2018. Jake proposed on the property the couple bought together for their future house.

"So that was pretty special. My aunt took pictures, so we have the pictures that documented it, and it was super special," Joseph said.

They tied the knot on Aug. 24 of 2019, in Jackson.

As the couple searches for the ring, Josie made a Facebook post to help spread the word. It's been shared more than 200 times. She said she is constantly looking at Facebook marketplace, Craigslist, and checking pawn shops.

The jeweler did allow the couple to pick out another ring.

"He basically opened up the door and was like pick whatever you want. So, I was able to pick out, well we picked it out together," Joseph said. "I saw the engagement ring technically, and I really loved that one, so to kind of make it special, he is going to design the band and surprise me with the band since my engagement ring was a surprise the first time around."

The couple is offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the ring, no questions asked.

"I feel like it's more than just a ring. I proposed to her where our current house is sitting, actually right in front of us in our living room, and I feel like that's where it all started, and it just brings us back to where it all began," Jake Joseph said.

"I think every time I look at that ring, I think of not only obviously our marriage but our engagement, our wedding, all of the things," Joseph said. "They're the happiest memories of my life when I look at that ring.

If anyone finds the ring, they can contact Josie Joseph at Josie.burlison@yahoo.com.

