A very vintage float at Silver Bells in the City

Plugging in and putting their best foot forward. I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and some local artists are looking to put a vintage twist on this years silver bells parade

"Like this vintage snowflake we got," said owner of Art of Adrienne, Adrienne Gelardi.

Tis the season for many to prepare for Friday’s Silver Bells parade in Downtown Lansing.

“I have to build this float. I had a month of time to build this float, I've never built a float before so obviously I needed a lot of help," Gelardi continued.

Gelardi is the owner of Art of Adrienne, a business where she's been painting murals all over Michigan since 2018. However, this time her canvas is a lot more mobile.

"After they see our float and what a cool float could look like other artist might want to make a float in the future as well," said Gelardi.

The name of their float is “Very Vintage Holidays”.

"So we chose the vintage theme because my husband actually used to own a vintage shop here it was called Lovley Junk and it burnt down," Gelardi continued.

And Tod Parkhill has been a one-man construction crew.

“We were able to get our hands on a trailer. I was able to find a whole bunch of spare scrap wood and used all the worst curvy splintery bits to hammer and screw them together into this framework," said Parkhill.

But why are these artists expanding their canvases?

“Lansing desperately needs a lot of collaborative places for artists” said Gelardi.

And to this couple, Silver Bells is the perfect chance to showcase their art.

In Okemos, Dominic Carroll, FOX 47 News.

