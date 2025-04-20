One teenager dead and two adults injured after a single-car crash on I-96 on Saturday

WILLIAMSTON, Mich — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old boy from Troy, Michigan, is dead and two more are injured after a single-car crash on I-96, southwest of Williamston.

Police say around 7 a.m. Saturday, a sedan was traveling in the westbound lane of I-96 near Meridian Rd. The car veered off the roadway into the median, rolled several times and ejected two rear passengers before coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes of I-96.

There were four people from Troy, Michigan, inside the vehicle during the crash.

According to the police, a 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old, sustained serious injuries, and another 20-year-old was critically injured but is currently in stable condition.

The fourth passenger did not suffer any injuries, and no other cars were involved in the accident, according to police.

I-96 Eastbound was closed until just after 11 a.m. for EMS and Ingham County Crash Investigators.

Police say the crash is under investigation, and they say alcohol or drugs are not believed to be the cause.

