A safe space: Inside the new United Resiliency Center in East Lansing

Video shows interior of the new United Resiliency Center in East Lansing

The center was developed to help those struggling after the mass shooting at Michigan State University last February

The center will offer services such as victim advocacy, support groups, referral services, and more

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Monday, the United Resiliency Center opened its doors to the public for tours of the newly established facility.

Managed by Common Ground, a Michigan organization that provides mental health crisis support for those in need, the center was developed to help those struggling after the mass shooting at Michigan State University last February.

The center will offer services such as victim advocacy, support groups, referral services, and more, all in a comfortable, relaxing environment.

Janet Sarkos is the Chief of Crisis Operations at Common Ground. She told me that just one month ago, the area was empty. Now, the center features a kitchenette, conference room for art therapy, seating, snacks, and even a canine advocate.

"Everybody deserves to tell their story, this is a place to do that, we're here to listen," Sarkos said.

"You don't have to come in seeking a specific service, get the service and go. It's meant to be a hangout place. People are here to listen, but you can also just be, and I think that's a big piece of what we are."

The Center was funded by the State through a grant from the Federal Anti-Terrorism and Emergency Assistance Program. Sarkos tells me the funding is expected to last two to four years, but Common Ground plans on helping serve the community for as long as necessary.

"We are in it for the long haul," she said. "As long as this community wants us and needs us and uses these services, we are here to provide it."

The facility will be free to the public and open all week.

Visitors can either call ahead to set up an appointment or walk in. The resiliency center officially opens Monday, March 4th.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook