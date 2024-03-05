A perfect day for ice cream - Twisters opens in Williamston

Video shows Spad's Twisters in Williamston.

On Monday, Twisters opened its doors for the 2024 season.

This comes the same day as record-breaking temperatures across our neighborhoods.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As you walked outside on Monday, you may have noticed that you could shed those extra layers you've been wearing this season. What a better way to celebrate high temps in our neighborhoods, than some delicious ice cream!

On Monday, Spad's Twisters in Williamston opened its doors for the 2024 season…the same day we hit record-breaking temperatures across our neighborhoods.

Manager, Meredith Lee is on her 10th season at the shop and says she's excited to welcome back the smiling faces in the community.

"It's just very family-oriented, and we put a lot of love into everything, and the owners put all of their everything into everything," Lee said.

Twisters has been an important part of Lee's family for years. Her older sister was the manager before her, and her younger sister also worked at the shop. And, every year, she's been able to introduce young neighbors to the business.

"We usually start out with half of our roster being fresh," Lee said. "Brand new high schoolers, brand new people, and its exciting, it's fun every year."

The heat kept the staff busy, as neighbors were excited to return for their favorite flavors.

One visitor said, "I just absolutely love the flavor-burst flavors, they're my favorite, and ice cream is easily my favorite dessert. And with such nice weather we're having today, I'm really excited."

Twisters will be open from 1:30 to 9 p.m. every day.

Right now, Twisters is only open through their drive-thru, but in about a week, you'll be able to walk right up the front and order your ice cream.

