A night on the town: The Williamston Theatre presents Bright Half Life

The Williamston Theatre has been a staple for a good night out on the town for years in Mid-Michigan. On Thursday, they're premiering their newest show.

"It's been an adventure, all the way through," said Art Director Tony Caselli.

Executive Director Emily Sutton-Smith and Artistic Director Tony Caselli founded the Williamston Theatre back in 2006, renovating it from an old retail space.

Now, they're onto their 97th show with the professional theatre.

"There are thousands of people who come here for every show," Caselli said.

That show, Bright Half Life, is running for six weeks. It features only two cast members, who tell the tale of a relationship filled with love and loss.

"We get to see how they remember the most important moments of their life," said Bright Half Life Director, Megan Buckley-Bell.

I sat down with the actors and director, who told me that performing in Williamston is a special experience.

"There's just something really lovely about the crew here, the people here, the audience members here, who are really engaged in the types of stories Williamston is telling, because they're telling really poignant, relevant stories," said Dani Cochrane, who plays Erica in the show.

The show will start with four preview performances, and Thursday, the show is Pay-What-You-Wish.

Emily Sutton-Smith says, they've watched the community grow with the theatre in their 18-years of productions.

"It's the artists, it's the people who support us, the donors, and it's the audience members," said Executive Director Emily Sutton-Smith. "They have watched us go through the last 18-years, which has been full of peaks and valleys. That gives us the reason to keep doing what we're doing because we see the impact it has on their hearts, and we see the impact it has on the community."

Bright Half Life runs from April 11th to May 19th. You can learn more and grab your tickets at www.williamstontheatre.org.

