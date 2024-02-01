A look inside the East Lansing Public Library's 'Library of Things'

The East Lansing Public Library has a different collection to check out.

The "Library of Things" offers useful items to the community all at no cost.

Chrissie Evaskis-Garrett, who handles the Library of Things, says it's another way for the Library to help serve the Neighborhood.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Neighborhood Reporter, Colin Jankowski. When you think of what's found at a library, you probably think of books, magazines, or maybe even movies. But, the East Lansing Public Library is offering a different collection for our neighborhoods to check out.

"We have circular saws and sanders and ladders," Chrissie Evaskis-Garrett said.

It's not the typical library selection.

"We have some other things back here too, like instruments," Chrissie said.

The East Lansing Public Library's "Library of Things" provides useful items to the community, all at no cost. Chrissie Evaskis-Garrett handles the Library of Things.

"I don't know if you've ever been where you're like, 'I really need this really specific thing, but I'm not going to pay x amount for it,'" Chrissie said. "So that's really where the Library of Things comes in."

"These are things you don't need all the time and oftentimes are a little pricey, so we are happy to provide them," she said.

From power tools to instruments, Chrissie says the Library of Things is another way for the Library to help serve the Neighborhood.

"I think that libraries are just one of the few places you're allowed to just be," she said. "You're not asked to purchase anything, you're not asked to do anything, you're just asked to enjoy the space. And so part of what this does is it's another way for us to help you enjoy the space."

And, she says, the process is just as easy as checking out a book.

"You put it on hold, you walk to the desk, we make sure it's available, come back here and get it for you, and bring it to the desk to check it out to you," she said.

