A common sight no more: East Lansing City Council votes to revoke license for Spin Scooters

The East Lansing City Council voted 4-1 to permanently revoke the license for Spin Scooters in the City.

Spin Scooters are electric scooters that can be rented by riders, but they have caused headaches for the City in recent years.

Video shows concerns raised by community members ahead of Tuesday's vote.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A common sight in the City no more. I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Tuesday, the East Lansing City Council voted to permanently revoke the license for Spin Scooters in the City after a history of issues.

The vote came after Spin violated three city ordinances after they failed to deploy the scooters in designated areas, remove them during hours determined by the City and interfered with access to sidewalks.

Some also raised concerns after a significant number of the scooters were recovered from the Red Cedar River, creating an environmental risk.

"We have retrieved 225 electric scooters and 120 bicycles from the Red Cedar River since the beginning of November of 2022," Mike Stout said. "The abandonment of Spin Scooters to the Red Cedar River is not an accepted practice."

The motion passed by a vote of 4-1.

