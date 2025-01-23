A 20-year-old from Fowlerville is dead after an alleged assault in East Lansing on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old from Fowlerville.

Police say Caleb Alan Shermoe was assaulted early Saturday morning in the 300 block of East Grand River Avenue.

Shermoe was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

East Lansing Police say they have been investigating since the initial call and were able to locate a suspect.

ELPD will seek charges against that suspect through the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect's identity will be released if and when those charges are issued.

If you have any information or video that can help police with the case, contact the East Lansing Police Department.

