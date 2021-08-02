24 Positive Cases of COVID-19 identified at Cornell Elementary in Okemos

EAST LANSING, Mich. — 24 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Cornell Elementary School in Okemos.

Those infected include 18 students and six staff members who were attending the summer education program. Details about what age groups or which classrooms were affected have not been released.

Board of Education president Dean Bolton said that all safety protocols were being followed, including wearing masks, but there may have been individuals with mask exceptions in one of the classrooms, but he was not able to confirm that as of now.

The summer program is closed for two weeks and the school district will be giving the Ingham County Health Department names and contact information for those who may have been exposed.

