Zombie Walk taking over downtown Lansing Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — You might want to lock your doors this Sunday because zombies will be in downtown Lansing. That's because the 12th annual Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk is back!

Registration will start at 3 p.m. inside of the Lansing Center by Exhibit Hall C.

This event is open to all ages. If you are planning on being a walker, you have to purchase a ticket. Advance tickets are $5 each with a buy five get one free deal. Chilren under three can walk for free, and tickets on the day of the walk will be $10.

There will also be a costume contest, so make sure you dress to impress. And if you bring a donation for the Greater Lansing Food Bank, you'll be entered in a drawing to win prizes.

