Young Bros. & Daley celebrates 130 years of service

LANSING, Mich. — On Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing, Young Bros. & Daley has the title of the oldest business standing.

"Been around since 1893. Started off as hay and field, evolved into brick, stone, masonry, anything building supply related. We offer tile, siding, fireplaces, anything for your home," said CEO Lori Battley-Williams.

For years the business has been a part of building the community up sand by sand and brick by brick.

"We supplied sand by horse and buggy down to the Capitol when they were building the Capitol doing the concrete work," Battley-Williams said. "We put the brick across from the ballpark. Several restaurants downtown, Sparrow Hospital.”

Employees like Dennis Reinhart, who has been there since 1966, have seen the growth of the company.

"Our building was the same lot, but it was a lot smaller. We added several additions on to it and cleaned up and improved it. We used to have an old bargain barn out here in the parking lot that no longer there," Reinhart said.

Reinhart says, although things look a little different for the business, the location and dedication to serving the community hasn't changed.

And now, they are celebrating a 130-year milestone.

“I love the relationship that we have with all of our regulars, you know, all the all the contractors that we work with," Battley-Williams said.

And it’s customer service and the knowledge of the product that keeps regulars coming back for more.

"It helps with sending our customers here because they have a wide variety and range of products materials that they can choose from," said Theo Wilbrink, owner of Wilbrink & Sons Construction.

Jonathan Perry, CEO of Perry & Perry, Inc., has been coming to the store since he was old enough to get into a pick-up truck. He says the service has always been excellent.

"Always been friends and as well as innovative and what they stock, we buy products here that we can't get anywhere else," he said.

So, cheers to 130 years of being Lansing's trusted source for masonry supplies and more.

“We're persevering because of our community. And we love seeing our community growing," Battley-Williams said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook